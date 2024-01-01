5 Kyrgystani soms to Brazilian reais

Convert KGS to BRL at the real exchange rate

5 kgs
0.32 brl

Лв1.000 KGS = R$0.06471 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KGS to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06470.0647
Low0.05980.0562
Average0.06170.0591
Change8.21%14.43%
1 KGS to BRL stats

The performance of KGS to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0647 and a 30 day low of 0.0598. This means the 30 day average was 0.0617. The change for KGS to BRL was 8.21.

The performance of KGS to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0647 and a 90 day low of 0.0562. This means the 90 day average was 0.0591. The change for KGS to BRL was 14.43.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Brazilian Real
1 KGS0,06471 BRL
5 KGS0,32354 BRL
10 KGS0,64707 BRL
20 KGS1,29415 BRL
50 KGS3,23537 BRL
100 KGS6,47073 BRL
250 KGS16,17682 BRL
500 KGS32,35365 BRL
1000 KGS64,70730 BRL
2000 KGS129,41460 BRL
5000 KGS323,53650 BRL
10000 KGS647,07300 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kyrgystani Som
1 BRL15,45420 KGS
5 BRL77,27100 KGS
10 BRL154,54200 KGS
20 BRL309,08400 KGS
50 BRL772,71000 KGS
100 BRL1.545,42000 KGS
250 BRL3.863,55000 KGS
500 BRL7.727,10000 KGS
1000 BRL15.454,20000 KGS
2000 BRL30.908,40000 KGS
5000 BRL77.271,00000 KGS
10000 BRL154.542,00000 KGS