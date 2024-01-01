10 Kyrgystani soms to Argentine pesos

Convert KGS to ARS at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
105.44 ars

Лв1.000 KGS = $10.54 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
1 KGS to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.543710.5437
Low10.20779.5943
Average10.353510.0375
Change3.29%9.90%
1 KGS to ARS stats

The performance of KGS to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5437 and a 30 day low of 10.2077. This means the 30 day average was 10.3535. The change for KGS to ARS was 3.29.

The performance of KGS to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5437 and a 90 day low of 9.5943. This means the 90 day average was 10.0375. The change for KGS to ARS was 9.90.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Argentine Peso
1 KGS10,54370 ARS
5 KGS52,71850 ARS
10 KGS105,43700 ARS
20 KGS210,87400 ARS
50 KGS527,18500 ARS
100 KGS1.054,37000 ARS
250 KGS2.635,92500 ARS
500 KGS5.271,85000 ARS
1000 KGS10.543,70000 ARS
2000 KGS21.087,40000 ARS
5000 KGS52.718,50000 ARS
10000 KGS105.437,00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 ARS0,09484 KGS
5 ARS0,47421 KGS
10 ARS0,94843 KGS
20 ARS1,89686 KGS
50 ARS4,74215 KGS
100 ARS9,48429 KGS
250 ARS23,71073 KGS
500 ARS47,42145 KGS
1000 ARS94,84290 KGS
2000 ARS189,68580 KGS
5000 ARS474,21450 KGS
10000 ARS948,42900 KGS