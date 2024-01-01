Convert KES to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to CFP francs

1 kes
1 xpf

Ksh1.000 KES = ₣0.8614 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86570.8705
Low0.83540.8197
Average0.85530.8448
Change2.18%2.23%
1 KES to XPF stats

The performance of KES to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8657 and a 30 day low of 0.8354. This means the 30 day average was 0.8553. The change for KES to XPF was 2.18.

The performance of KES to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8705 and a 90 day low of 0.8197. This means the 90 day average was 0.8448. The change for KES to XPF was 2.23.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFP Franc
1 KES0,86144 XPF
5 KES4,30721 XPF
10 KES8,61441 XPF
20 KES17,22882 XPF
50 KES43,07205 XPF
100 KES86,14410 XPF
250 KES215,36025 XPF
500 KES430,72050 XPF
1000 KES861,44100 XPF
2000 KES1.722,88200 XPF
5000 KES4.307,20500 XPF
10000 KES8.614,41000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 XPF1,16085 KES
5 XPF5,80425 KES
10 XPF11,60850 KES
20 XPF23,21700 KES
50 XPF58,04250 KES
100 XPF116,08500 KES
250 XPF290,21250 KES
500 XPF580,42500 KES
1000 XPF1.160,85000 KES
2000 XPF2.321,70000 KES
5000 XPF5.804,25000 KES
10000 XPF11.608,50000 KES