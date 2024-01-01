100 Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KES to TOP at the real exchange rate

100 kes
1.79 top

Ksh1.000 KES = T$0.01786 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01840.0186
Low0.01770.0172
Average0.01800.0179
Change1.00%0.16%
1 KES to TOP stats

The performance of KES to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0184 and a 30 day low of 0.0177. This means the 30 day average was 0.0180. The change for KES to TOP was 1.00.

The performance of KES to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0186 and a 90 day low of 0.0172. This means the 90 day average was 0.0179. The change for KES to TOP was 0.16.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KES0,01786 TOP
5 KES0,08929 TOP
10 KES0,17859 TOP
20 KES0,35717 TOP
50 KES0,89293 TOP
100 KES1,78586 TOP
250 KES4,46465 TOP
500 KES8,92930 TOP
1000 KES17,85860 TOP
2000 KES35,71720 TOP
5000 KES89,29300 TOP
10000 KES178,58600 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kenyan Shilling
1 TOP55,99540 KES
5 TOP279,97700 KES
10 TOP559,95400 KES
20 TOP1.119,90800 KES
50 TOP2.799,77000 KES
100 TOP5.599,54000 KES
250 TOP13.998,85000 KES
500 TOP27.997,70000 KES
1000 TOP55.995,40000 KES
2000 TOP111.990,80000 KES
5000 TOP279.977,00000 KES
10000 TOP559.954,00000 KES