Convert KES to TJS at the real exchange rate

500 Kenyan shillings to Tajikistani somonis

500 kes
41.86 tjs

Ksh1.000 KES = SM0.08371 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08440.0850
Low0.08180.0804
Average0.08330.0829
Change1.42%0.64%
1 KES to TJS stats

The performance of KES to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0844 and a 30 day low of 0.0818. This means the 30 day average was 0.0833. The change for KES to TJS was 1.42.

The performance of KES to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0850 and a 90 day low of 0.0804. This means the 90 day average was 0.0829. The change for KES to TJS was 0.64.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KES0,08371 TJS
5 KES0,41856 TJS
10 KES0,83712 TJS
20 KES1,67423 TJS
50 KES4,18558 TJS
100 KES8,37116 TJS
250 KES20,92790 TJS
500 KES41,85580 TJS
1000 KES83,71160 TJS
2000 KES167,42320 TJS
5000 KES418,55800 TJS
10000 KES837,11600 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kenyan Shilling
1 TJS11,94580 KES
5 TJS59,72900 KES
10 TJS119,45800 KES
20 TJS238,91600 KES
50 TJS597,29000 KES
100 TJS1.194,58000 KES
250 TJS2.986,45000 KES
500 TJS5.972,90000 KES
1000 TJS11.945,80000 KES
2000 TJS23.891,60000 KES
5000 TJS59.729,00000 KES
10000 TJS119.458,00000 KES