Convert KES to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Singapore dollars

1 kes
0.01 sgd

Ksh1.000 KES = S$0.01049 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01060.0106
Low0.01030.0100
Average0.01050.0103
Change1.20%2.78%
View full history

1 KES to SGD stats

The performance of KES to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0106 and a 30 day low of 0.0103. This means the 30 day average was 0.0105. The change for KES to SGD was 1.20.

The performance of KES to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0106 and a 90 day low of 0.0100. This means the 90 day average was 0.0103. The change for KES to SGD was 2.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 KES0,01049 SGD
5 KES0,05246 SGD
10 KES0,10492 SGD
20 KES0,20984 SGD
50 KES0,52461 SGD
100 KES1,04921 SGD
250 KES2,62303 SGD
500 KES5,24605 SGD
1000 KES10,49210 SGD
2000 KES20,98420 SGD
5000 KES52,46050 SGD
10000 KES104,92100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SGD95,30990 KES
5 SGD476,54950 KES
10 SGD953,09900 KES
20 SGD1.906,19800 KES
50 SGD4.765,49500 KES
100 SGD9.530,99000 KES
250 SGD23.827,47500 KES
500 SGD47.654,95000 KES
1000 SGD95.309,90000 KES
2000 SGD190.619,80000 KES
5000 SGD476.549,50000 KES
10000 SGD953.099,00000 KES