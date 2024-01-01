Convert KES to SAR at the real exchange rate

50 Kenyan shillings to Saudi riyals

50 kes
1.45 sar

Ksh1.000 KES = SR0.02903 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
1 KES to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02920.0292
Low0.02850.0276
Average0.02900.0286
Change0.80%2.19%
1 KES to SAR stats

The performance of KES to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0292 and a 30 day low of 0.0285. This means the 30 day average was 0.0290. The change for KES to SAR was 0.80.

The performance of KES to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0292 and a 90 day low of 0.0276. This means the 90 day average was 0.0286. The change for KES to SAR was 2.19.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 KES0,02903 SAR
5 KES0,14514 SAR
10 KES0,29028 SAR
20 KES0,58056 SAR
50 KES1,45141 SAR
100 KES2,90282 SAR
250 KES7,25705 SAR
500 KES14,51410 SAR
1000 KES29,02820 SAR
2000 KES58,05640 SAR
5000 KES145,14100 SAR
10000 KES290,28200 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kenyan Shilling
1 SAR34,44930 KES
5 SAR172,24650 KES
10 SAR344,49300 KES
20 SAR688,98600 KES
50 SAR1.722,46500 KES
100 SAR3.444,93000 KES
250 SAR8.612,32500 KES
500 SAR17.224,65000 KES
1000 SAR34.449,30000 KES
2000 SAR68.898,60000 KES
5000 SAR172.246,50000 KES
10000 SAR344.493,00000 KES