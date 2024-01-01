Convert KES to RWF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Kenyan shillings to Rwandan francs

5,000 kes
50,727 rwf

Ksh1.000 KES = R₣10.15 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
1 KES to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.193810.1938
Low9.87439.5089
Average10.09959.8923
Change1.64%3.95%
1 KES to RWF stats

The performance of KES to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1938 and a 30 day low of 9.8743. This means the 30 day average was 10.0995. The change for KES to RWF was 1.64.

The performance of KES to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1938 and a 90 day low of 9.5089. This means the 90 day average was 9.8923. The change for KES to RWF was 3.95.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 KES10,14530 RWF
5 KES50,72650 RWF
10 KES101,45300 RWF
20 KES202,90600 RWF
50 KES507,26500 RWF
100 KES1.014,53000 RWF
250 KES2.536,32500 RWF
500 KES5.072,65000 RWF
1000 KES10.145,30000 RWF
2000 KES20.290,60000 RWF
5000 KES50.726,50000 RWF
10000 KES101.453,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 RWF0,09857 KES
5 RWF0,49284 KES
10 RWF0,98568 KES
20 RWF1,97136 KES
50 RWF4,92839 KES
100 RWF9,85678 KES
250 RWF24,64195 KES
500 RWF49,28390 KES
1000 RWF98,56780 KES
2000 RWF197,13560 KES
5000 RWF492,83900 KES
10000 RWF985,67800 KES