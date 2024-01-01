Convert KES to RUB at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Russian rubles

20 kes
13.27 rub

Ksh1.000 KES = руб0.6636 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69600.7255
Low0.64960.6496
Average0.68460.6925
Change-4.24%-5.24%
1 KES to RUB stats

The performance of KES to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6960 and a 30 day low of 0.6496. This means the 30 day average was 0.6846. The change for KES to RUB was -4.24.

The performance of KES to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7255 and a 90 day low of 0.6496. This means the 90 day average was 0.6925. The change for KES to RUB was -5.24.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Russian Ruble
1 KES0,66359 RUB
5 KES3,31795 RUB
10 KES6,63590 RUB
20 KES13,27180 RUB
50 KES33,17950 RUB
100 KES66,35900 RUB
250 KES165,89750 RUB
500 KES331,79500 RUB
1000 KES663,59000 RUB
2000 KES1.327,18000 RUB
5000 KES3.317,95000 RUB
10000 KES6.635,90000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kenyan Shilling
1 RUB1,50695 KES
5 RUB7,53475 KES
10 RUB15,06950 KES
20 RUB30,13900 KES
50 RUB75,34750 KES
100 RUB150,69500 KES
250 RUB376,73750 KES
500 RUB753,47500 KES
1000 RUB1.506,95000 KES
2000 RUB3.013,90000 KES
5000 RUB7.534,75000 KES
10000 RUB15.069,50000 KES