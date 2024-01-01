Convert KES to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to New Zealand dollars

1 kes
0.01 nzd

Ksh1.000 KES = $0.01270 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01280.0131
Low0.01230.0122
Average0.01260.0126
Change1.17%0.41%
1 KES to NZD stats

The performance of KES to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0128 and a 30 day low of 0.0123. This means the 30 day average was 0.0126. The change for KES to NZD was 1.17.

The performance of KES to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0122. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for KES to NZD was 0.41.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 KES0,01270 NZD
5 KES0,06351 NZD
10 KES0,12702 NZD
20 KES0,25403 NZD
50 KES0,63509 NZD
100 KES1,27017 NZD
250 KES3,17543 NZD
500 KES6,35085 NZD
1000 KES12,70170 NZD
2000 KES25,40340 NZD
5000 KES63,50850 NZD
10000 KES127,01700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NZD78,72960 KES
5 NZD393,64800 KES
10 NZD787,29600 KES
20 NZD1.574,59200 KES
50 NZD3.936,48000 KES
100 NZD7.872,96000 KES
250 NZD19.682,40000 KES
500 NZD39.364,80000 KES
1000 NZD78.729,60000 KES
2000 NZD157.459,20000 KES
5000 NZD393.648,00000 KES
10000 NZD787.296,00000 KES