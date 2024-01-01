50 Kenyan shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert KES to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 kes
4.13 nok

Ksh1.000 KES = kr0.08265 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08300.0845
Low0.07970.0788
Average0.08200.0820
Change1.98%0.63%
1 KES to NOK stats

The performance of KES to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0830 and a 30 day low of 0.0797. This means the 30 day average was 0.0820. The change for KES to NOK was 1.98.

The performance of KES to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0845 and a 90 day low of 0.0788. This means the 90 day average was 0.0820. The change for KES to NOK was 0.63.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 KES0,08265 NOK
5 KES0,41324 NOK
10 KES0,82648 NOK
20 KES1,65295 NOK
50 KES4,13239 NOK
100 KES8,26477 NOK
250 KES20,66193 NOK
500 KES41,32385 NOK
1000 KES82,64770 NOK
2000 KES165,29540 NOK
5000 KES413,23850 NOK
10000 KES826,47700 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 NOK12,09960 KES
5 NOK60,49800 KES
10 NOK120,99600 KES
20 NOK241,99200 KES
50 NOK604,98000 KES
100 NOK1.209,96000 KES
250 NOK3.024,90000 KES
500 NOK6.049,80000 KES
1000 NOK12.099,60000 KES
2000 NOK24.199,20000 KES
5000 NOK60.498,00000 KES
10000 NOK120.996,00000 KES