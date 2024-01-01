Convert KES to MVR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Kenyan shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

5,000 kes
588.66 mvr

Ksh1.000 KES = MVR0.1177 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12000.1200
Low0.11550.1112
Average0.11840.1167
Change-0.55%2.08%
View full history

1 KES to MVR stats

The performance of KES to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1200 and a 30 day low of 0.1155. This means the 30 day average was 0.1184. The change for KES to MVR was -0.55.

The performance of KES to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1200 and a 90 day low of 0.1112. This means the 90 day average was 0.1167. The change for KES to MVR was 2.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KES0,11773 MVR
5 KES0,58866 MVR
10 KES1,17732 MVR
20 KES2,35464 MVR
50 KES5,88660 MVR
100 KES11,77320 MVR
250 KES29,43300 MVR
500 KES58,86600 MVR
1000 KES117,73200 MVR
2000 KES235,46400 MVR
5000 KES588,66000 MVR
10000 KES1.177,32000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kenyan Shilling
1 MVR8,49385 KES
5 MVR42,46925 KES
10 MVR84,93850 KES
20 MVR169,87700 KES
50 MVR424,69250 KES
100 MVR849,38500 KES
250 MVR2.123,46250 KES
500 MVR4.246,92500 KES
1000 MVR8.493,85000 KES
2000 MVR16.987,70000 KES
5000 MVR42.469,25000 KES
10000 MVR84.938,50000 KES