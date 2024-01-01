Convert KES to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

20 kes
6.10 mru

Ksh1.000 KES = UM0.3052 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Wise

1 KES to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30680.3083
Low0.30000.2906
Average0.30420.3013
Change0.91%1.37%
1 KES to MRU stats

The performance of KES to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3068 and a 30 day low of 0.3000. This means the 30 day average was 0.3042. The change for KES to MRU was 0.91.

The performance of KES to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3083 and a 90 day low of 0.2906. This means the 90 day average was 0.3013. The change for KES to MRU was 1.37.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KES0,30520 MRU
5 KES1,52601 MRU
10 KES3,05202 MRU
20 KES6,10404 MRU
50 KES15,26010 MRU
100 KES30,52020 MRU
250 KES76,30050 MRU
500 KES152,60100 MRU
1000 KES305,20200 MRU
2000 KES610,40400 MRU
5000 KES1.526,01000 MRU
10000 KES3.052,02000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kenyan Shilling
1 MRU3,27652 KES
5 MRU16,38260 KES
10 MRU32,76520 KES
20 MRU65,53040 KES
50 MRU163,82600 KES
100 MRU327,65200 KES
250 MRU819,13000 KES
500 MRU1.638,26000 KES
1000 MRU3.276,52000 KES
2000 MRU6.553,04000 KES
5000 MRU16.382,60000 KES
10000 MRU32.765,20000 KES