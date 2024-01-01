5 Kenyan shillings to Jordanian dinars

Convert KES to JOD at the real exchange rate

5 kes
0.027 jod

Ksh1.000 KES = JD0.005484 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Loading

1 KES to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00550.0055
Low0.00540.0052
Average0.00550.0054
Change0.76%2.22%
View full history

1 KES to JOD stats

The performance of KES to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0054. This means the 30 day average was 0.0055. The change for KES to JOD was 0.76.

The performance of KES to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for KES to JOD was 2.22.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 KES0,00548 JOD
5 KES0,02742 JOD
10 KES0,05484 JOD
20 KES0,10968 JOD
50 KES0,27421 JOD
100 KES0,54842 JOD
250 KES1,37104 JOD
500 KES2,74208 JOD
1000 KES5,48416 JOD
2000 KES10,96832 JOD
5000 KES27,42080 JOD
10000 KES54,84160 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JOD182,34300 KES
5 JOD911,71500 KES
10 JOD1.823,43000 KES
20 JOD3.646,86000 KES
50 JOD9.117,15000 KES
100 JOD18.234,30000 KES
250 JOD45.585,75000 KES
500 JOD91.171,50000 KES
1000 JOD182.343,00000 KES
2000 JOD364.686,00000 KES
5000 JOD911.715,00000 KES
10000 JOD1.823.430,00000 KES