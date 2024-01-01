Convert KES to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 Kenyan shillings to Icelandic krónas

500 kes
536.85 isk

Ksh1.000 KES = kr1.074 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
1 KES to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08501.1008
Low1.04341.0329
Average1.07181.0615
Change1.86%1.80%
View full history

1 KES to ISK stats

The performance of KES to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0850 and a 30 day low of 1.0434. This means the 30 day average was 1.0718. The change for KES to ISK was 1.86.

The performance of KES to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1008 and a 90 day low of 1.0329. This means the 90 day average was 1.0615. The change for KES to ISK was 1.80.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 KES1,07370 ISK
5 KES5,36850 ISK
10 KES10,73700 ISK
20 KES21,47400 ISK
50 KES53,68500 ISK
100 KES107,37000 ISK
250 KES268,42500 ISK
500 KES536,85000 ISK
1000 KES1.073,70000 ISK
2000 KES2.147,40000 ISK
5000 KES5.368,50000 ISK
10000 KES10.737,00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kenyan Shilling
1 ISK0,93136 KES
5 ISK4,65681 KES
10 ISK9,31361 KES
20 ISK18,62722 KES
50 ISK46,56805 KES
100 ISK93,13610 KES
250 ISK232,84025 KES
500 ISK465,68050 KES
1000 ISK931,36100 KES
2000 ISK1.862,72200 KES
5000 ISK4.656,80500 KES
10000 ISK9.313,61000 KES