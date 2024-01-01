amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Isle of Man pounds

Convert KES to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
6.12 imp

Ksh1.000 KES = £0.006119 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00620.0062
Low0.00600.0059
Average0.00610.0060
Change1.44%2.08%
1 KES to IMP stats

The performance of KES to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0062 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0061. The change for KES to IMP was 1.44.

The performance of KES to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0062 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for KES to IMP was 2.08.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Isle of Man pound
1 KES0,00612 IMP
5 KES0,03059 IMP
10 KES0,06119 IMP
20 KES0,12238 IMP
50 KES0,30594 IMP
100 KES0,61188 IMP
250 KES1,52970 IMP
500 KES3,05941 IMP
1000 KES6,11881 IMP
2000 KES12,23762 IMP
5000 KES30,59405 IMP
10000 KES61,18810 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 IMP163,43000 KES
5 IMP817,15000 KES
10 IMP1.634,30000 KES
20 IMP3.268,60000 KES
50 IMP8.171,50000 KES
100 IMP16.343,00000 KES
250 IMP40.857,50000 KES
500 IMP81.715,00000 KES
1000 IMP163.430,00000 KES
2000 IMP326.860,00000 KES
5000 IMP817.150,00000 KES
10000 IMP1.634.300,00000 KES