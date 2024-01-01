Convert KES to HNL at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Honduran lempiras

20 kes
3.83 hnl

Ksh1.000 KES = L0.1916 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19330.1933
Low0.18790.1820
Average0.19140.1886
Change0.79%2.16%
1 KES to HNL stats

The performance of KES to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1933 and a 30 day low of 0.1879. This means the 30 day average was 0.1914. The change for KES to HNL was 0.79.

The performance of KES to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1933 and a 90 day low of 0.1820. This means the 90 day average was 0.1886. The change for KES to HNL was 2.16.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Honduran Lempira
1 KES0,19156 HNL
5 KES0,95780 HNL
10 KES1,91559 HNL
20 KES3,83118 HNL
50 KES9,57795 HNL
100 KES19,15590 HNL
250 KES47,88975 HNL
500 KES95,77950 HNL
1000 KES191,55900 HNL
2000 KES383,11800 HNL
5000 KES957,79500 HNL
10000 KES1.915,59000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kenyan Shilling
1 HNL5,22031 KES
5 HNL26,10155 KES
10 HNL52,20310 KES
20 HNL104,40620 KES
50 HNL261,01550 KES
100 HNL522,03100 KES
250 HNL1.305,07750 KES
500 HNL2.610,15500 KES
1000 HNL5.220,31000 KES
2000 HNL10.440,62000 KES
5000 HNL26.101,55000 KES
10000 HNL52.203,10000 KES