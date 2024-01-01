1 Kenyan shilling to Guinean francs
Convert KES to GNF at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to GNF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|66.9615
|66.9615
|Low
|65.2825
|63.2196
|Average
|66.4941
|65.5082
|Change
|0.83%
|2.30%
1 KES to GNF stats
The performance of KES to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.9615 and a 30 day low of 65.2825. This means the 30 day average was 66.4941. The change for KES to GNF was 0.83.
The performance of KES to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 66.9615 and a 90 day low of 63.2196. This means the 90 day average was 65.5082. The change for KES to GNF was 2.30.
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guinean Franc
|1 KES
|66,57330 GNF
|5 KES
|332,86650 GNF
|10 KES
|665,73300 GNF
|20 KES
|1.331,46600 GNF
|50 KES
|3.328,66500 GNF
|100 KES
|6.657,33000 GNF
|250 KES
|16.643,32500 GNF
|500 KES
|33.286,65000 GNF
|1000 KES
|66.573,30000 GNF
|2000 KES
|133.146,60000 GNF
|5000 KES
|332.866,50000 GNF
|10000 KES
|665.733,00000 GNF