50 kes
0.87 fjd

Ksh1.000 KES = FJ$0.01734 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
1 KES to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01760.0178
Low0.01720.0167
Average0.01740.0173
Change0.07%1.44%
1 KES to FJD stats

The performance of KES to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0176 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for KES to FJD was 0.07.

The performance of KES to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0178 and a 90 day low of 0.0167. This means the 90 day average was 0.0173. The change for KES to FJD was 1.44.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Fijian Dollar
1 KES0,01734 FJD
5 KES0,08669 FJD
10 KES0,17338 FJD
20 KES0,34677 FJD
50 KES0,86692 FJD
100 KES1,73384 FJD
250 KES4,33460 FJD
500 KES8,66920 FJD
1000 KES17,33840 FJD
2000 KES34,67680 FJD
5000 KES86,69200 FJD
10000 KES173,38400 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 FJD57,67560 KES
5 FJD288,37800 KES
10 FJD576,75600 KES
20 FJD1.153,51200 KES
50 FJD2.883,78000 KES
100 FJD5.767,56000 KES
250 FJD14.418,90000 KES
500 FJD28.837,80000 KES
1000 FJD57.675,60000 KES
2000 FJD115.351,20000 KES
5000 FJD288.378,00000 KES
10000 FJD576.756,00000 KES