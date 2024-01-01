Convert KES to DOP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Dominican pesos

1,000 kes
456.88 dop

Ksh1.000 KES = $0.4569 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46210.4621
Low0.44970.4283
Average0.45750.4490
Change0.58%1.91%
1 KES to DOP stats

The performance of KES to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4621 and a 30 day low of 0.4497. This means the 30 day average was 0.4575. The change for KES to DOP was 0.58.

The performance of KES to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4621 and a 90 day low of 0.4283. This means the 90 day average was 0.4490. The change for KES to DOP was 1.91.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 KES0,45688 DOP
5 KES2,28442 DOP
10 KES4,56884 DOP
20 KES9,13768 DOP
50 KES22,84420 DOP
100 KES45,68840 DOP
250 KES114,22100 DOP
500 KES228,44200 DOP
1000 KES456,88400 DOP
2000 KES913,76800 DOP
5000 KES2.284,42000 DOP
10000 KES4.568,84000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 DOP2,18874 KES
5 DOP10,94370 KES
10 DOP21,88740 KES
20 DOP43,77480 KES
50 DOP109,43700 KES
100 DOP218,87400 KES
250 DOP547,18500 KES
500 DOP1.094,37000 KES
1000 DOP2.188,74000 KES
2000 DOP4.377,48000 KES
5000 DOP10.943,70000 KES
10000 DOP21.887,40000 KES