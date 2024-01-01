Convert KES to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Kenyan shillings to Swiss francs

5,000 kes
34.77 chf

Ksh1.000 KES = SFr.0.006953 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0071
Low0.00680.0067
Average0.00690.0069
Change0.25%1.77%
View full history

1 KES to CHF stats

The performance of KES to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0068. This means the 30 day average was 0.0069. The change for KES to CHF was 0.25.

The performance of KES to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0071 and a 90 day low of 0.0067. This means the 90 day average was 0.0069. The change for KES to CHF was 1.77.

1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 KES0,00695 CHF
5 KES0,03477 CHF
10 KES0,06953 CHF
20 KES0,13906 CHF
50 KES0,34765 CHF
100 KES0,69531 CHF
250 KES1,73827 CHF
500 KES3,47654 CHF
1000 KES6,95307 CHF
2000 KES13,90614 CHF
5000 KES34,76535 CHF
10000 KES69,53070 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 CHF143,82100 KES
5 CHF719,10500 KES
10 CHF1.438,21000 KES
20 CHF2.876,42000 KES
50 CHF7.191,05000 KES
100 CHF14.382,10000 KES
250 CHF35.955,25000 KES
500 CHF71.910,50000 KES
1000 CHF143.821,00000 KES
2000 CHF287.642,00000 KES
5000 CHF719.105,00000 KES
10000 CHF1.438.210,00000 KES