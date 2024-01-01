Convert KES to BBD at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Barbadian dollars

20 kes
0.31 bbd

Ksh1.000 KES = Bds$0.01547 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01560.0156
Low0.01520.0147
Average0.01550.0152
Change0.77%2.16%
View full history

1 KES to BBD stats

The performance of KES to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0156 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0155. The change for KES to BBD was 0.77.

The performance of KES to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0156 and a 90 day low of 0.0147. This means the 90 day average was 0.0152. The change for KES to BBD was 2.16.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Barbadian Dollar
1 KES0,01547 BBD
5 KES0,07737 BBD
10 KES0,15475 BBD
20 KES0,30949 BBD
50 KES0,77373 BBD
100 KES1,54745 BBD
250 KES3,86863 BBD
500 KES7,73725 BBD
1000 KES15,47450 BBD
2000 KES30,94900 BBD
5000 KES77,37250 BBD
10000 KES154,74500 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BBD64,62250 KES
5 BBD323,11250 KES
10 BBD646,22500 KES
20 BBD1.292,45000 KES
50 BBD3.231,12500 KES
100 BBD6.462,25000 KES
250 BBD16.155,62500 KES
500 BBD32.311,25000 KES
1000 BBD64.622,50000 KES
2000 BBD129.245,00000 KES
5000 BBD323.112,50000 KES
10000 BBD646.225,00000 KES