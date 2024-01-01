Convert KES to AWG at the real exchange rate
1 Kenyan shilling to Aruban florins
|1 KES to AWG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0139
|0.0139
|Low
|0.0136
|0.0132
|Average
|0.0138
|0.0136
|Change
|0.77%
|2.16%
1 KES to AWG stats
The performance of KES to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0139 and a 30 day low of 0.0136. This means the 30 day average was 0.0138. The change for KES to AWG was 0.77.
The performance of KES to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0139 and a 90 day low of 0.0132. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for KES to AWG was 2.16.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Aruban florins
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kenyan Shilling
|1 AWG
|72,20390 KES
|5 AWG
|361,01950 KES
|10 AWG
|722,03900 KES
|20 AWG
|1.444,07800 KES
|50 AWG
|3.610,19500 KES
|100 AWG
|7.220,39000 KES
|250 AWG
|18.050,97500 KES
|500 AWG
|36.101,95000 KES
|1000 AWG
|72.203,90000 KES
|2000 AWG
|144.407,80000 KES
|5000 AWG
|361.019,50000 KES
|10000 AWG
|722.039,00000 KES