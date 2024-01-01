Convert KES to ANG at the real exchange rate

10 Kenyan shillings to Netherlands Antillean guilders

10 kes
0.14 ang

Ksh1.000 KES = ƒ0.01385 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01390.0139
Low0.01360.0132
Average0.01380.0136
Change0.77%2.16%
1 KES to ANG stats

The performance of KES to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0139 and a 30 day low of 0.0136. This means the 30 day average was 0.0138. The change for KES to ANG was 0.77.

The performance of KES to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0139 and a 90 day low of 0.0132. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for KES to ANG was 2.16.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 KES0,01385 ANG
5 KES0,06925 ANG
10 KES0,13850 ANG
20 KES0,27699 ANG
50 KES0,69249 ANG
100 KES1,38497 ANG
250 KES3,46243 ANG
500 KES6,92485 ANG
1000 KES13,84970 ANG
2000 KES27,69940 ANG
5000 KES69,24850 ANG
10000 KES138,49700 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Kenyan Shilling
1 ANG72,20390 KES
5 ANG361,01950 KES
10 ANG722,03900 KES
20 ANG1.444,07800 KES
50 ANG3.610,19500 KES
100 ANG7.220,39000 KES
250 ANG18.050,97500 KES
500 ANG36.101,95000 KES
1000 ANG72.203,90000 KES
2000 ANG144.407,80000 KES
5000 ANG361.019,50000 KES
10000 ANG722.039,00000 KES