Convert JPY to ZMW at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to ZMW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1733
|0.1766
|Low
|0.1505
|0.1505
|Average
|0.1649
|0.1668
|Change
|-13.17%
|-8.57%
1 JPY to ZMW stats
The performance of JPY to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1733 and a 30 day low of 0.1505. This means the 30 day average was 0.1649. The change for JPY to ZMW was -13.17.
The performance of JPY to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1766 and a 90 day low of 0.1505. This means the 90 day average was 0.1668. The change for JPY to ZMW was -8.57.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / ZMW
|100 JPY
|15,04950 ZMW
|1000 JPY
|150,49500 ZMW
|1500 JPY
|225,74250 ZMW
|2000 JPY
|300,99000 ZMW
|3000 JPY
|451,48500 ZMW
|5000 JPY
|752,47500 ZMW
|5400 JPY
|812,67300 ZMW
|10000 JPY
|1.504,95000 ZMW
|15000 JPY
|2.257,42500 ZMW
|20000 JPY
|3.009,90000 ZMW
|25000 JPY
|3.762,37500 ZMW
|30000 JPY
|4.514,85000 ZMW