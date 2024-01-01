Convert INR to VND at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000 Indian rupees to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 INR
|304,41700 VND
|5 INR
|1.522,08500 VND
|10 INR
|3.044,17000 VND
|20 INR
|6.088,34000 VND
|50 INR
|15.220,85000 VND
|100 INR
|30.441,70000 VND
|250 INR
|76.104,25000 VND
|300 INR
|91.325,10000 VND
|500 INR
|152.208,50000 VND
|600 INR
|182.650,20000 VND
|1000 INR
|304.417,00000 VND
|2000 INR
|608.834,00000 VND
|5000 INR
|1.522.085,00000 VND
|10000 INR
|3.044.170,00000 VND
|25000 INR
|7.610.425,00000 VND
|50000 INR
|15.220.850,00000 VND
|100000 INR
|30.441.700,00000 VND
|1000000 INR
|304.417.000,00000 VND
|1000000000 INR
|304.417.000.000,00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Indian Rupee
|1000 VND
|3,28497 INR
|2000 VND
|6,56994 INR
|5000 VND
|16,42485 INR
|10000 VND
|32,84970 INR
|20000 VND
|65,69940 INR
|50000 VND
|164,24850 INR
|100000 VND
|328,49700 INR
|200000 VND
|656,99400 INR
|500000 VND
|1.642,48500 INR
|1000000 VND
|3.284,97000 INR
|2000000 VND
|6.569,94000 INR
|5000000 VND
|16.424,85000 INR