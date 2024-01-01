Convert INR to UZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Indian rupees to Uzbekistan soms

5,000 inr
7,55,225.00 uzs

₹1.000 INR = so'm151.0 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
How to convert Indian rupees to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 INR151,04500 UZS
5 INR755,22500 UZS
10 INR1.510,45000 UZS
20 INR3.020,90000 UZS
50 INR7.552,25000 UZS
100 INR15.104,50000 UZS
250 INR37.761,25000 UZS
300 INR45.313,50000 UZS
500 INR75.522,50000 UZS
600 INR90.627,00000 UZS
1000 INR151.045,00000 UZS
2000 INR302.090,00000 UZS
5000 INR755.225,00000 UZS
10000 INR1.510.450,00000 UZS
25000 INR3.776.125,00000 UZS
50000 INR7.552.250,00000 UZS
100000 INR15.104.500,00000 UZS
1000000 INR151.045.000,00000 UZS
1000000000 INR151.045.000.000,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Indian Rupee
1 UZS0,00662 INR
5 UZS0,03310 INR
10 UZS0,06621 INR
20 UZS0,13241 INR
50 UZS0,33103 INR
100 UZS0,66205 INR
250 UZS1,65513 INR
500 UZS3,31027 INR
1000 UZS6,62053 INR
2000 UZS13,24106 INR
5000 UZS33,10265 INR
10000 UZS66,20530 INR