1 Indian rupee to Surinamese dollars

Convert INR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.44 srd

1.00000 INR = 0.44453 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
How to convert Indian rupees to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 INR0.44453 SRD
5 INR2.22267 SRD
10 INR4.44533 SRD
20 INR8.89066 SRD
50 INR22.22665 SRD
100 INR44.45330 SRD
250 INR111.13325 SRD
500 INR222.26650 SRD
1000 INR444.53300 SRD
2000 INR889.06600 SRD
5000 INR2222.66500 SRD
10000 INR4445.33000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 SRD2.24955 INR
5 SRD11.24775 INR
10 SRD22.49550 INR
20 SRD44.99100 INR
50 SRD112.47750 INR
100 SRD224.95500 INR
250 SRD562.38750 INR
500 SRD1124.77500 INR
1000 SRD2249.55000 INR
2000 SRD4499.10000 INR
5000 SRD11247.75000 INR
10000 SRD22495.50000 INR