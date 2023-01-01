5000 Indian rupees to Russian rubles

Convert INR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
5336.80 rub

1.00000 INR = 1.06736 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869681.1060591.96741.463361.619760.93372518.7464
1 GBP1.1498511.2718105.7491.682651.862491.0736421.5557
1 USD0.90410.786287183.14941.323051.464450.8441516.949
1 INR0.01087340.009456320.012026510.01591170.01761230.01015220.203838

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 INR1.06736 RUB
5 INR5.33680 RUB
10 INR10.67360 RUB
20 INR21.34720 RUB
50 INR53.36800 RUB
100 INR106.73600 RUB
250 INR266.84000 RUB
500 INR533.68000 RUB
1000 INR1067.36000 RUB
2000 INR2134.72000 RUB
5000 INR5336.80000 RUB
10000 INR10673.60000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 RUB0.93690 INR
5 RUB4.68447 INR
10 RUB9.36895 INR
20 RUB18.73790 INR
50 RUB46.84475 INR
100 RUB93.68950 INR
250 RUB234.22375 INR
500 RUB468.44750 INR
1000 RUB936.89500 INR
2000 RUB1873.79000 INR
5000 RUB4684.47500 INR
10000 RUB9368.95000 INR