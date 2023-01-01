amount-spellout.1000 Indian rupees to Panamanian balboas

Convert INR to PAB at the real exchange rate

1000 inr
12.03 pab

1.00000 INR = 0.01203 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.1058591.96191.463261.618990.93240518.7537
1 GBP1.1500911.27185105.7661.682911.862021.0723521.5688
1 USD0.904250.786256183.15951.32321.464020.843116.9586
1 INR0.01087410.00945480.012025110.01591160.0176050.01013830.203929

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 INR0.01203 PAB
5 INR0.06013 PAB
10 INR0.12025 PAB
20 INR0.24050 PAB
50 INR0.60125 PAB
100 INR1.20251 PAB
250 INR3.00628 PAB
500 INR6.01255 PAB
1000 INR12.02510 PAB
2000 INR24.05020 PAB
5000 INR60.12550 PAB
10000 INR120.25100 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Indian Rupee
1 PAB83.15950 INR
5 PAB415.79750 INR
10 PAB831.59500 INR
20 PAB1663.19000 INR
50 PAB4157.97500 INR
100 PAB8315.95000 INR
250 PAB20789.87500 INR
500 PAB41579.75000 INR
1000 PAB83159.50000 INR
2000 PAB166319.00000 INR
5000 PAB415797.50000 INR
10000 PAB831595.00000 INR