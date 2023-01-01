20 Indian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert INR to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 inr
9,46 mru

1.00000 INR = 0.47301 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
How to convert Indian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.47301 MRU
5 INR2.36503 MRU
10 INR4.73006 MRU
20 INR9.46012 MRU
50 INR23.65030 MRU
100 INR47.30060 MRU
250 INR118.25150 MRU
500 INR236.50300 MRU
1000 INR473.00600 MRU
2000 INR946.01200 MRU
5000 INR2365.03000 MRU
10000 INR4730.06000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.11414 INR
5 MRU10.57070 INR
10 MRU21.14140 INR
20 MRU42.28280 INR
50 MRU105.70700 INR
100 MRU211.41400 INR
250 MRU528.53500 INR
500 MRU1057.07000 INR
1000 MRU2114.14000 INR
2000 MRU4228.28000 INR
5000 MRU10570.70000 INR
10000 MRU21141.40000 INR