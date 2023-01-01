5 Indian rupees to Macanese patacas

Convert INR to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 inr
0.48 mop

1.00000 INR = 0.09680 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.323150.903953.67270.7858851.46359281.9131.3201
1 CAD0.75577210.6831842.775720.593951.10614213.0620.997695
1 EUR1.106251.4637314.062920.869371.6191311.8661.46036
1 AED0.2722790.3602660.24612810.213980.39850676.75910.359436

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 INR0.09680 MOP
5 INR0.48399 MOP
10 INR0.96799 MOP
20 INR1.93597 MOP
50 INR4.83993 MOP
100 INR9.67986 MOP
250 INR24.19965 MOP
500 INR48.39930 MOP
1000 INR96.79860 MOP
2000 INR193.59720 MOP
5000 INR483.99300 MOP
10000 INR967.98600 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indian Rupee
1 MOP10.33070 INR
5 MOP51.65350 INR
10 MOP103.30700 INR
20 MOP206.61400 INR
50 MOP516.53500 INR
100 MOP1033.07000 INR
250 MOP2582.67500 INR
500 MOP5165.35000 INR
1000 MOP10330.70000 INR
2000 MOP20661.40000 INR
5000 MOP51653.50000 INR
10000 MOP103307.00000 INR