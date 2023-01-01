1 Indian rupee to Japanese yen

Convert INR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 inr
2 jpy

1.00000 INR = 1.70225 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869661.1057591.95151.462581.618370.9318318.7174
1 GBP1.1498711.2715105.7351.681811.860961.0714921.5231
1 USD0.904350.786473183.15761.32271.463590.8426516.9273
1 INR0.01087530.009457620.012025410.01590590.01760020.01013320.203557

How to convert Indian rupees to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 INR1.70225 JPY
5 INR8.51125 JPY
10 INR17.02250 JPY
20 INR34.04500 JPY
50 INR85.11250 JPY
100 INR170.22500 JPY
250 INR425.56250 JPY
500 INR851.12500 JPY
1000 INR1702.25000 JPY
2000 INR3404.50000 JPY
5000 INR8511.25000 JPY
10000 INR17022.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indian Rupee
100 JPY58.74580 INR
1000 JPY587.45800 INR
1500 JPY881.18700 INR
2000 JPY1174.91600 INR
3000 JPY1762.37400 INR
5000 JPY2937.29000 INR
5400 JPY3172.27320 INR
10000 JPY5874.58000 INR
15000 JPY8811.87000 INR
20000 JPY11749.16000 INR
25000 JPY14686.45000 INR
30000 JPY17623.74000 INR