100 Indian rupees to Jersey pounds

Convert INR to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 inr
0.95 jep

1.00000 INR = 0.00946 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8696351.1057591.96391.46231.618130.93170518.7112
1 GBP1.1499111.2715105.7491.68151.860691.0713721.5159
1 USD0.904350.786473183.16881.322451.463380.8425516.9217
1 INR0.01087380.009456340.012023710.01590080.01759530.01013060.203462

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jersey pound
1 INR0.00946 JEP
5 INR0.04728 JEP
10 INR0.09456 JEP
20 INR0.18913 JEP
50 INR0.47282 JEP
100 INR0.94564 JEP
250 INR2.36409 JEP
500 INR4.72818 JEP
1000 INR9.45635 JEP
2000 INR18.91270 JEP
5000 INR47.28175 JEP
10000 INR94.56350 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Indian Rupee
1 JEP105.74900 INR
5 JEP528.74500 INR
10 JEP1057.49000 INR
20 JEP2114.98000 INR
50 JEP5287.45000 INR
100 JEP10574.90000 INR
250 JEP26437.25000 INR
500 JEP52874.50000 INR
1000 JEP105749.00000 INR
2000 JEP211498.00000 INR
5000 JEP528745.00000 INR
10000 JEP1057490.00000 INR