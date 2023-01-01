1 Indian rupee to Gambian dalasis

Convert INR to GMD at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.79 gmd

1.00000 INR = 0.79175 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.321750.904353.67270.7863181.4621281.9131.32025
1 CAD0.75657310.6842172.778660.5949071.10618213.2880.998865
1 EUR1.105751.4615314.061090.869451.61671311.7251.45987
1 AED0.2722790.3598850.24623910.2140980.39809876.75910.359477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 INR0.79175 GMD
5 INR3.95875 GMD
10 INR7.91749 GMD
20 INR15.83498 GMD
50 INR39.58745 GMD
100 INR79.17490 GMD
250 INR197.93725 GMD
500 INR395.87450 GMD
1000 INR791.74900 GMD
2000 INR1583.49800 GMD
5000 INR3958.74500 GMD
10000 INR7917.49000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Indian Rupee
1 GMD1.26303 INR
5 GMD6.31515 INR
10 GMD12.63030 INR
20 GMD25.26060 INR
50 GMD63.15150 INR
100 GMD126.30300 INR
250 GMD315.75750 INR
500 GMD631.51500 INR
1000 GMD1263.03000 INR
2000 GMD2526.06000 INR
5000 GMD6315.15000 INR
10000 GMD12630.30000 INR