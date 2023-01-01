5000 Indian rupees to Czech korunas

Convert INR to CZK at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
1342.90 czk

1.00000 INR = 0.26858 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8688651.105891.96881.462421.617970.931118.7296
1 GBP1.1509311.2727105.851.683151.862171.0716321.5565
1 USD0.904350.785731183.16951.32251.463160.84216.9376
1 INR0.01087320.009447350.012023610.01590130.01759260.01012390.203652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 INR0.26858 CZK
5 INR1.34290 CZK
10 INR2.68580 CZK
20 INR5.37160 CZK
50 INR13.42900 CZK
100 INR26.85800 CZK
250 INR67.14500 CZK
500 INR134.29000 CZK
1000 INR268.58000 CZK
2000 INR537.16000 CZK
5000 INR1342.90000 CZK
10000 INR2685.80000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indian Rupee
1 CZK3.72328 INR
5 CZK18.61640 INR
10 CZK37.23280 INR
20 CZK74.46560 INR
50 CZK186.16400 INR
100 CZK372.32800 INR
250 CZK930.82000 INR
500 CZK1861.64000 INR
1000 CZK3723.28000 INR
2000 CZK7446.56000 INR
5000 CZK18616.40000 INR
10000 CZK37232.80000 INR