amount-spellout.1000 Indian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert INR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 inr
85.47 cny

1.00000 INR = 0.08547 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868871.1060591.99241.462811.618810.93104518.7417
1 GBP1.1509211.27295105.8741.683541.863081.0715621.5698
1 USD0.904150.785577183.1721.322551.463590.841816.9447
1 INR0.01087050.009445210.012023310.01590140.01759720.01012120.203731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 INR0.08547 CNY
5 INR0.42736 CNY
10 INR0.85473 CNY
20 INR1.70946 CNY
50 INR4.27365 CNY
100 INR8.54729 CNY
250 INR21.36823 CNY
500 INR42.73645 CNY
1000 INR85.47290 CNY
2000 INR170.94580 CNY
5000 INR427.36450 CNY
10000 INR854.72900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indian Rupee
1 CNY11.69960 INR
5 CNY58.49800 INR
10 CNY116.99600 INR
20 CNY233.99200 INR
50 CNY584.98000 INR
100 CNY1169.96000 INR
250 CNY2924.90000 INR
500 CNY5849.80000 INR
1000 CNY11699.60000 INR
2000 CNY23399.20000 INR
5000 CNY58498.00000 INR
10000 CNY116996.00000 INR