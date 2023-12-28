20 British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GBP to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
15090 xof

1.00000 GBP = 754.51000 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869391.1075592.13811.463071.621710.929818.7487
1 GBP1.1502311.27395105.9811.682891.865361.0694921.5656
1 USD0.90290.78496183.19091.3211.464240.8394516.9281
1 INR0.01085330.009435650.012020510.01587910.01760090.01009060.203485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GBP754.51000 XOF
5 GBP3772.55000 XOF
10 GBP7545.10000 XOF
20 GBP15090.20000 XOF
50 GBP37725.50000 XOF
100 GBP75451.00000 XOF
250 GBP188627.50000 XOF
500 GBP377255.00000 XOF
1000 GBP754510.00000 XOF
2000 GBP1509020.00000 XOF
5000 GBP3772550.00000 XOF
10000 GBP7545100.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / British Pound Sterling
1 XOF0.00133 GBP
5 XOF0.00663 GBP
10 XOF0.01325 GBP
20 XOF0.02651 GBP
50 XOF0.06627 GBP
100 XOF0.13254 GBP
250 XOF0.33134 GBP
500 XOF0.66268 GBP
1000 XOF1.32536 GBP
2000 XOF2.65072 GBP
5000 XOF6.62680 GBP
10000 XOF13.25360 GBP