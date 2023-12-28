100 British pounds sterling to Serbian dinars

Convert GBP to RSD at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
13.449,20 rsd

1.00000 GBP = 134.49200 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8999583.18071.46135140.9351.322150.836951.57766
1 EUR1.11115192.42621.62378156.6151.469110.9300751.75302
1 INR0.0120220.010819410.01756831.694320.01589490.01006180.0189667
1 AUD0.68430.61584856.9206196.44180.9047470.5727251.07959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Serbian Dinar
1 GBP134.49200 RSD
5 GBP672.46000 RSD
10 GBP1344.92000 RSD
20 GBP2689.84000 RSD
50 GBP6724.60000 RSD
100 GBP13449.20000 RSD
250 GBP33623.00000 RSD
500 GBP67246.00000 RSD
1000 GBP134492.00000 RSD
2000 GBP268984.00000 RSD
5000 GBP672460.00000 RSD
10000 GBP1344920.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 RSD0.00744 GBP
5 RSD0.03718 GBP
10 RSD0.07435 GBP
20 RSD0.14871 GBP
50 RSD0.37177 GBP
100 RSD0.74354 GBP
250 RSD1.85885 GBP
500 RSD3.71769 GBP
1000 RSD7.43538 GBP
2000 RSD14.87076 GBP
5000 RSD37.17690 GBP
10000 RSD74.35380 GBP