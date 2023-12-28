2000 British pounds sterling to Nepalese rupees

Convert GBP to NPR at the real exchange rate

2000 gbp
340226 npr

1.00000 GBP = 170.11300 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8998583.18131.4621140.9051.32270.836751.57816
1 EUR1.11125192.43521.62475156.61.469850.929961.75373
1 INR0.01202190.010818410.01757721.693950.01590140.01005940.0189725
1 AUD0.683950.61547856.8919196.3720.9046610.5722951.07938

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Nepalese Rupee
1 GBP170.11300 NPR
5 GBP850.56500 NPR
10 GBP1701.13000 NPR
20 GBP3402.26000 NPR
50 GBP8505.65000 NPR
100 GBP17011.30000 NPR
250 GBP42528.25000 NPR
500 GBP85056.50000 NPR
1000 GBP170113.00000 NPR
2000 GBP340226.00000 NPR
5000 GBP850565.00000 NPR
10000 GBP1701130.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 NPR0.00588 GBP
5 NPR0.02939 GBP
10 NPR0.05878 GBP
20 NPR0.11757 GBP
50 NPR0.29392 GBP
100 NPR0.58785 GBP
250 NPR1.46961 GBP
500 NPR2.93922 GBP
1000 NPR5.87845 GBP
2000 NPR11.75690 GBP
5000 NPR29.39225 GBP
10000 NPR58.78450 GBP