5000 British pounds sterling to Lesotho lotis

Convert GBP to LSL at the real exchange rate

5.000 gbp
118.462 lsl

1.00000 GBP = 23.69240 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8996583.17971.46274140.8151.322750.83681.57816
1 EUR1.11155192.45841.62591156.531.47030.93021.7542
1 INR0.01202220.010815710.01758531.69290.01590230.01006010.0189729
1 AUD0.683650.61504256.8658196.26820.9042980.5720781.07891

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lesotho Loti
1 GBP23.69240 LSL
5 GBP118.46200 LSL
10 GBP236.92400 LSL
20 GBP473.84800 LSL
50 GBP1184.62000 LSL
100 GBP2369.24000 LSL
250 GBP5923.10000 LSL
500 GBP11846.20000 LSL
1000 GBP23692.40000 LSL
2000 GBP47384.80000 LSL
5000 GBP118462.00000 LSL
10000 GBP236924.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / British Pound Sterling
1 LSL0.04221 GBP
5 LSL0.21104 GBP
10 LSL0.42208 GBP
20 LSL0.84415 GBP
50 LSL2.11038 GBP
100 LSL4.22077 GBP
250 LSL10.55193 GBP
500 LSL21.10385 GBP
1000 LSL42.20770 GBP
2000 LSL84.41540 GBP
5000 LSL211.03850 GBP
10000 LSL422.07700 GBP