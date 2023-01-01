100 British pounds sterling to Lesotho lotis

Convert GBP to LSL at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
2369.85 lsl

1.00000 GBP = 23.69850 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8995583.1821.46263140.791.322750.836551.57803
1 EUR1.11165192.46931.62593156.521.470440.9300151.75422
1 INR0.01202180.010814410.01758351.692550.01590190.01005690.0189709
1 AUD0.68370.61503256.8715196.25810.9043640.5719491.0789

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lesotho Loti
1 GBP23.69850 LSL
5 GBP118.49250 LSL
10 GBP236.98500 LSL
20 GBP473.97000 LSL
50 GBP1184.92500 LSL
100 GBP2369.85000 LSL
250 GBP5924.62500 LSL
500 GBP11849.25000 LSL
1000 GBP23698.50000 LSL
2000 GBP47397.00000 LSL
5000 GBP118492.50000 LSL
10000 GBP236985.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / British Pound Sterling
1 LSL0.04220 GBP
5 LSL0.21098 GBP
10 LSL0.42197 GBP
20 LSL0.84394 GBP
50 LSL2.10984 GBP
100 LSL4.21968 GBP
250 LSL10.54920 GBP
500 LSL21.09840 GBP
1000 LSL42.19680 GBP
2000 LSL84.39360 GBP
5000 LSL210.98400 GBP
10000 LSL421.96800 GBP