1 British pound sterling to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert GBP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
0.392 kwd

1.00000 GBP = 0.39225 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.899983.17891.46359140.8751.322750.837251.57816
1 EUR1.11125192.43261.62642156.561.469910.930451.75373
1 INR0.01202230.010818710.01759571.693640.01590250.01006570.0189731
1 AUD0.683250.61484856.832196.25280.9037690.5720511.07828

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GBP0.39225 KWD
5 GBP1.96125 KWD
10 GBP3.92251 KWD
20 GBP7.84502 KWD
50 GBP19.61255 KWD
100 GBP39.22510 KWD
250 GBP98.06275 KWD
500 GBP196.12550 KWD
1000 GBP392.25100 KWD
2000 GBP784.50200 KWD
5000 GBP1961.25500 KWD
10000 GBP3922.51000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 KWD2.54939 GBP
5 KWD12.74695 GBP
10 KWD25.49390 GBP
20 KWD50.98780 GBP
50 KWD127.46950 GBP
100 KWD254.93900 GBP
250 KWD637.34750 GBP
500 KWD1274.69500 GBP
1000 KWD2549.39000 GBP
2000 KWD5098.78000 GBP
5000 KWD12746.95000 GBP
10000 KWD25493.90000 GBP