50 gbp
8.999 jpy

1.00000 GBP = 179.97900 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Japanese Yen
1 GBP179.97900 JPY
5 GBP899.89500 JPY
10 GBP1799.79000 JPY
20 GBP3599.58000 JPY
50 GBP8998.95000 JPY
100 GBP17997.90000 JPY
250 GBP44994.75000 JPY
500 GBP89989.50000 JPY
1000 GBP179979.00000 JPY
2000 GBP359958.00000 JPY
5000 GBP899895.00000 JPY
10000 GBP1799790.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / British Pound Sterling
100 JPY0.55562 GBP
1000 JPY5.55621 GBP
1500 JPY8.33432 GBP
2000 JPY11.11242 GBP
3000 JPY16.66863 GBP
5000 JPY27.78105 GBP
5400 JPY30.00353 GBP
10000 JPY55.56210 GBP
15000 JPY83.34315 GBP
20000 JPY111.12420 GBP
25000 JPY138.90525 GBP
30000 JPY166.68630 GBP