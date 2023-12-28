5 British pounds sterling to Honduran lempiras

Convert GBP to HNL at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
157.76 hnl

1.00000 GBP = 31.55190 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.899483.18261.46295140.8151.32220.836351.57741
1 EUR1.11185192.48661.62658156.571.470090.9298951.75384
1 INR0.01202170.010812410.01758721.692840.01589520.01005440.0189632
1 AUD0.683550.61478656.8595196.25410.903790.5716871.07824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Honduran Lempira
1 GBP31.55190 HNL
5 GBP157.75950 HNL
10 GBP315.51900 HNL
20 GBP631.03800 HNL
50 GBP1577.59500 HNL
100 GBP3155.19000 HNL
250 GBP7887.97500 HNL
500 GBP15775.95000 HNL
1000 GBP31551.90000 HNL
2000 GBP63103.80000 HNL
5000 GBP157759.50000 HNL
10000 GBP315519.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / British Pound Sterling
1 HNL0.03169 GBP
5 HNL0.15847 GBP
10 HNL0.31694 GBP
20 HNL0.63388 GBP
50 HNL1.58469 GBP
100 HNL3.16938 GBP
250 HNL7.92345 GBP
500 HNL15.84690 GBP
1000 HNL31.69380 GBP
2000 HNL63.38760 GBP
5000 HNL158.46900 GBP
10000 HNL316.93800 GBP