Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 GBP
|9.99562 HKD
|5 GBP
|49.97810 HKD
|10 GBP
|99.95620 HKD
|20 GBP
|199.91240 HKD
|50 GBP
|499.78100 HKD
|100 GBP
|999.56200 HKD
|250 GBP
|2498.90500 HKD
|500 GBP
|4997.81000 HKD
|1000 GBP
|9995.62000 HKD
|2000 GBP
|19991.24000 HKD
|5000 GBP
|49978.10000 HKD
|10000 GBP
|99956.20000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
|100 HKD
|10.00440 GBP
|200 HKD
|20.00880 GBP
|300 HKD
|30.01320 GBP
|500 HKD
|50.02200 GBP
|1000 HKD
|100.04400 GBP
|2000 HKD
|200.08800 GBP
|2500 HKD
|250.11000 GBP
|3000 HKD
|300.13200 GBP
|4000 HKD
|400.17600 GBP
|5000 HKD
|500.22000 GBP
|10000 HKD
|1000.44000 GBP
|20000 HKD
|2000.88000 GBP