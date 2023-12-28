50 British pounds sterling to Ghanaian cedis

Convert GBP to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 gbp
744.52 ghs

1.00000 GBP = 14.89050 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693251.1121592.5181.470431.626540.9303718.7834
1 GBP1.1503211.27925106.4191.691361.870931.0702221.6056
1 USD0.89920.781708183.18841.322151.462520.8365516.8893
1 INR0.01080870.009396840.012020910.01589340.01758090.01005610.203025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GBP14.89050 GHS
5 GBP74.45250 GHS
10 GBP148.90500 GHS
20 GBP297.81000 GHS
50 GBP744.52500 GHS
100 GBP1489.05000 GHS
250 GBP3722.62500 GHS
500 GBP7445.25000 GHS
1000 GBP14890.50000 GHS
2000 GBP29781.00000 GHS
5000 GBP74452.50000 GHS
10000 GBP148905.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / British Pound Sterling
1 GHS0.06716 GBP
5 GHS0.33579 GBP
10 GHS0.67157 GBP
20 GHS1.34314 GBP
50 GHS3.35785 GBP
100 GHS6.71570 GBP
250 GHS16.78925 GBP
500 GHS33.57850 GBP
1000 GHS67.15700 GBP
2000 GHS134.31400 GBP
5000 GHS335.78500 GBP
10000 GHS671.57000 GBP