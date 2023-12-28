20 British pounds sterling to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GBP to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
13343.56 crc

1.00000 GBP = 667.17800 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8994583.18341.46295140.6951.322050.83651.57754
1 EUR1.11175192.47911.62644156.431.469790.9300551.75383
1 INR0.01202160.010813210.01758711.691380.01589320.01005610.0189646
1 AUD0.683550.61484156.86196.17210.9036870.571791.07832

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Costa Rican Colón
1 GBP667.17800 CRC
5 GBP3335.89000 CRC
10 GBP6671.78000 CRC
20 GBP13343.56000 CRC
50 GBP33358.90000 CRC
100 GBP66717.80000 CRC
250 GBP166794.50000 CRC
500 GBP333589.00000 CRC
1000 GBP667178.00000 CRC
2000 GBP1334356.00000 CRC
5000 GBP3335890.00000 CRC
10000 GBP6671780.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / British Pound Sterling
1 CRC0.00150 GBP
5 CRC0.00749 GBP
10 CRC0.01499 GBP
20 CRC0.02998 GBP
50 CRC0.07494 GBP
100 CRC0.14988 GBP
250 CRC0.37471 GBP
500 CRC0.74943 GBP
1000 CRC1.49885 GBP
2000 CRC2.99770 GBP
5000 CRC7.49425 GBP
10000 CRC14.98850 GBP