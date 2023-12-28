10 British pounds sterling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert GBP to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
22.49 bam

1.00000 GBP = 2.24881 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.898683.18161.4621140.7151.32110.837051.57741
1 EUR1.11285192.56861.62709156.61.470190.9315951.75542
1 INR0.01202190.010802810.01757711.691660.01588210.01006290.0189635
1 AUD0.683950.61459356.8921196.2420.9035660.57251.07887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GBP2.24881 BAM
5 GBP11.24405 BAM
10 GBP22.48810 BAM
20 GBP44.97620 BAM
50 GBP112.44050 BAM
100 GBP224.88100 BAM
250 GBP562.20250 BAM
500 GBP1124.40500 BAM
1000 GBP2248.81000 BAM
2000 GBP4497.62000 BAM
5000 GBP11244.05000 BAM
10000 GBP22488.10000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / British Pound Sterling
1 BAM0.44468 GBP
5 BAM2.22340 GBP
10 BAM4.44680 GBP
20 BAM8.89360 GBP
50 BAM22.23400 GBP
100 BAM44.46800 GBP
250 BAM111.17000 GBP
500 BAM222.34000 GBP
1000 BAM444.68000 GBP
2000 BAM889.36000 GBP
5000 BAM2223.40000 GBP
10000 BAM4446.80000 GBP