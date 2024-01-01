Convert FJD to MXN at the real exchange rate

500 Fijian dollars to Mexican pesos

500 fjd
4,158.85 mxn

FJ$1.000 FJD = Mex$8.318 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.4751.4960.9241.34583.4670.7781.369
1 ZAR0.05410.0810.050.0734.5180.0420.074
1 AUD0.66912.35310.6170.955.8060.520.915
1 EUR1.08320.0051.6211.45790.3790.8421.483

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 FJD8,31770 MXN
5 FJD41,58850 MXN
10 FJD83,17700 MXN
20 FJD166,35400 MXN
50 FJD415,88500 MXN
100 FJD831,77000 MXN
250 FJD2.079,42500 MXN
500 FJD4.158,85000 MXN
1000 FJD8.317,70000 MXN
2000 FJD16.635,40000 MXN
5000 FJD41.588,50000 MXN
10000 FJD83.177,00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 MXN0,12023 FJD
5 MXN0,60113 FJD
10 MXN1,20226 FJD
20 MXN2,40452 FJD
50 MXN6,01130 FJD
100 MXN12,02260 FJD
250 MXN30,05650 FJD
500 MXN60,11300 FJD
1000 MXN120,22600 FJD
2000 MXN240,45200 FJD
5000 MXN601,13000 FJD
10000 MXN1.202,26000 FJD